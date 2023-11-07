Talon is engaged in developing secure browsing technology for enterprises. Credit: Glenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash.

Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks has signed a definitive agreement to buy Israeli company Talon Cyber Security.

US-based Palo Alto did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction. However, citing sources, TechCrunch reported that the deal is valued at $625m (NIS2.4bn).

Set up in 2021 by Ofer Ben-Noon and Ohad Bobrov, Talon is engaged in developing secure browsing technology for enterprises.

The company said that by combining Talon’s enterprise browser and its Prisma secure access service edge (SASE) solution, customers will be able to securely access business applications from any device, including mobile and other non-corporate devices.

Under the terms of the agreement, Talon co-founders will continue to be in charge of their teams when they join Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma SASE division.

Palo Alto Networks chief product officer Lee Klarich said: “Talon enables organisations to secure all work activity via an Enterprise Browser, without touching the personal usage of the device or impacting user privacy.

“Integrating Talon with Prisma SASE will enable Palo Alto Networks to securely connect all users and devices to all applications, including private applications, and apply consistent security no matter who the user is and what device they use for work. “

Talon co-Founder and CEO Ofer Ben-Noon said: “Talon’s Enterprise Browser is purpose-built to deliver seamless, familiar user experiences on top of enterprise-grade protection that goes hand-in-hand with the great security that Prisma SASE offers today.

“Not only is Palo Alto Networks the ideal partner for us to accelerate our journey, but their commitment to innovation in Israel is inspiring and an excellent match for Talon’s mission of creating the best outcomes possible for customers and our employees.”

Recently, Palo Alto Networks agreed to buy cloud security start-up Dig Security, also an Israeli company, for about $400m.

Dig Security offers Data Security Posture Management solutions aimed at enabling business to find, categorise, safeguard, and keep an eye on sensitive data across all cloud data repositories.