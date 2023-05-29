The global technology industry experienced a 7% decline in the number of 3D printing-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of 3D printing-related grants dropped by 21% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. The 3D printing industry is on an upwards curve, with growing usage in key industry verticals. GlobalData’s 3D Printing Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecast to 2026 report offers a thorough analysis of the global 3D printing market size, competitive landscape and key opportunities for the 2019-2026 period. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of 3D printing-related patent applications in the technology industry was 539 in Q1 2023, versus 577 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 29% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that HP filed the most 3D printing patents within the technology industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 41 3D printing-related patents in the quarter, compared with 54 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Xerox with 40 3D printing patent filings, Seiko Epson (37 filings), and Siemens (19 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by China with a 19% share of total patent filings

The largest share of 3D printing related patent filings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in China with 19%, followed by the US (14%) and Japan (13%). The share represented by China was 2% lower than the 21% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

