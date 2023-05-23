The global technology industry experienced a 28% decline in the number of artificial intelligence-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of artificial intelligence-related grants dropped by 41% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. The growing application of Artificial Intelligence will prove to have a transformative impact on the technology sector. GlobalData’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Artificial Intelligence, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of artificial intelligence-related patent applications in the technology industry was 22,060 in Q1 2023, versus 30,544 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 7% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that International Business Machines filed the most artificial intelligence patents within the technology industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 387 artificial intelligence-related patents in the quarter, compared with 314 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Alphabet with 352 artificial intelligence patent filings, Baidu (301 filings), and Huawei Investment (281 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by China with a 49% share of total patent filings

The largest share of artificial intelligence related patent filings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in China with 49%, followed by the US (8%) and South Korea (7%). The share represented by China was 8% lower than the 56% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecast 2021-2026 buy the report here.