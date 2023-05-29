The global technology industry experienced a 37% decline in the number of autonomous vehicles-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of autonomous vehicles-related grants dropped by 74% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. Driven by environmental benefits and its effect on fuel economy, the autonomous light vehicle sector has an emerging role to play in various sectors. The market size analysis, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and detailed related-componeGlobalData’s Automotive Autonomous Vehicles Market Trend Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2036 report. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of autonomous vehicles-related patent applications in the technology industry was 236 in Q1 2023, versus 374 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 32% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Huawei Investment filed the most autonomous vehicles patents within the technology industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 31 autonomous vehicles-related patents in the quarter, compared with 60 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Aptiv with 13 autonomous vehicles patent filings, Toyota Motor (13 filings), and Ford Motor (10 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by China with a 13% share of total patent filings

The largest share of autonomous vehicles related patent filings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in China with 13%, followed by South Korea (11%) and the US (11%). The share represented by China was 6% lower than the 19% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

