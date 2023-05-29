The global technology industry experienced a 32% decline in the number of blockchain-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of blockchain-related grants dropped by 88% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. GlobalData’s Blockchain Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2030 report offers a forward-looking analysis of the market including market sizing up to 2026, segmentation by application and key verticals, potential growth opportunities, and competitive profiling and benchmarking. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of blockchain-related patent applications in the technology industry was 325 in Q1 2023, versus 475 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 18% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that International Business Machines filed the most blockchain patents within the technology industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 18 blockchain-related patents in the quarter, compared with 31 in the previous quarter. It was followed by nChain with 12 blockchain patent filings, Ant Group (12 filings), and Huawei Investment (10 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by South Korea with a 15% share of total patent filings

The largest share of blockchain related patent filings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in South Korea with 15%, followed by the US (13%) and China (7%). The share represented by South Korea was 8% higher than the 7% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

