The global technology industry experienced a 23% decline in the number of edtech-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of edtech-related grants dropped by 17% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData's Patent Analytics.

Notably, the number of edtech-related patent applications in the technology industry was 406 in Q1 2023, versus 527 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 8% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Riiid filed the most edtech patents within the technology industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 9 edtech-related patents in the quarter, compared with 9 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Johnson & Johnson with 7 edtech patent filings, Boeing (6 filings), and Microsoft (6 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by China with a 47% share of total patent filings

The largest share of edtech related patent filings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in China with 47%, followed by South Korea (11%) and Japan (9%). The share represented by China was 5% lower than the 52% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

