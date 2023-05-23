The global technology industry experienced a 15% decline in the number of internet of things-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of internet of things-related grants dropped by 42% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. The growing application of Internet of Things will prove to have a transformative impact across multiple sectors. GlobalData’s Internet of Things (IoT) Market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Internet of Things, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of internet of things-related patent applications in the technology industry was 2,431 in Q1 2023, versus 2,859 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 21% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Samsung Group filed the most internet of things patents within the technology industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 171 internet of things-related patents in the quarter, compared with 231 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Huawei Investment with 127 internet of things patent filings, Qualcomm (78 filings), and Apple (76 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by China with a 26% share of total patent filings

The largest share of internet of things related patent filings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in China with 26%, followed by the US (11%) and South Korea (11%). The share represented by China was 3% lower than the 29% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

