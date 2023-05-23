The global technology industry experienced a 24% decline in the number of robotics-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of robotics-related grants dropped by 39% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Predictions 2023 – Thematic Intelligence report offers more insights into the impact of robotics and other key themes such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, and The Metaverse on the TMT industry. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of robotics-related patent applications in the technology industry was 2,080 in Q1 2023, versus 2,745 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 11% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that LG filed the most robotics patents within the technology industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 69 robotics-related patents in the quarter, compared with 42 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Fanuc with 54 robotics patent filings, Samsung Group (49 filings), and Sony Group (39 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by China with a 35% share of total patent filings

The largest share of robotics related patent filings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in China with 35%, followed by South Korea (14%) and Japan (11%). The share represented by China was 8% lower than the 43% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

