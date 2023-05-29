The global technology industry experienced a 20% decline in the number of social media-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of social media-related grants dropped by 38% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. GlobalData’s tech, media, and telecom (TMT) themes report provides a comprehensive outlook for the market based on the themes set to transform the industry landscape over the next two years. Key themes are identified for the four segments – Hardware, Software and Services, Internet and Media, Telecom. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of social media-related patent applications in the technology industry was 473 in Q1 2023, versus 592 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 11% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Snap filed the most social media patents within the technology industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 25 social media-related patents in the quarter, compared with 34 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Beijing ByteDance Technology with 9 social media patent filings, Microsoft (9 filings), and Huawei Investment (5 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by China with a 35% share of total patent filings

The largest share of social media related patent filings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in China with 35%, followed by the US (16%) and South Korea (14%). The share represented by China was 4% lower than the 39% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

