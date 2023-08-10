The global technology industry experienced a 43% decline in the number of social responsibility-related patent applications in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of social responsibility-related grants dropped by 42% in Q2 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. The key social themes, commitment details of leading companies to social responsibility, and discussions and hiring activity for social responsibility in Technology and 15 other key sectors are covered in GlobalData’s Social Responsibility Trends by Sector – Thematic Intelligence report. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of social responsibility-related patent applications in the technology industry was 86 in Q2 2023, versus 152 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 12% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Sony Group filed the most social responsibility patents within the technology industry in Q2 2023. The company filed 3 social responsibility-related patents in the quarter, compared with 1 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Pioneer with 3 social responsibility patent filings, Levi Strauss & Co (2 filings), and Andes University (1 filing) in Q2 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by the US with a 44% share of total patent filings

The largest share of social responsibility related patent filings in the technology industry in Q2 2023 was in the US with 44%, followed by China (19%) and Japan (8%). The share represented by the US was 2% higher than the 42% share it accounted for in Q1 2023.

