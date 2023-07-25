Huawei is the leading Chinese corporation for patents filed in 2023, according to GlobalData. Credit: Shutterstock

China leads the world for its volume of technology patent filings in 2023. From January to June 2023, China consistently filed over 50% more patents than the US which was the country that ranked second in volume of technology patents filed.

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei led the number of Chinese technology patents by a corporation with 4,913 patents either filed or under review from January to July 2023, according to GlobalData. Other Chinese corporations to list patent publications during the same period include Tencent, Baidu and Alibaba.

The majority of Chinese patent publications were filed by state organisations including the State Grid Corporation of China, China Southern Power Grid, China Mobile Communications Group, Beijing and Shanghai Jiao Tong Universities.