PCTEL has been granted a patent for an antenna system featuring a Vivaldi antenna element with unique design elements. The system includes a signal feed and conductive strip for improved performance. GlobalData’s report on PCTEL gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on PCTEL, V2V communication antennas was a key innovation area identified from patents. PCTEL's grant share as of February 2024 was 69%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Antenna system with vivaldi element, slot, signal feed, and strip

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: PCTEL Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11855345B2) discloses an innovative antenna system comprising multiple Vivaldi antenna elements positioned in different planes. The system includes conductive strips and signal feeds that are strategically placed to optimize performance. The first Vivaldi antenna element features a cutout region and a slot, with the conductive strip running parallel to the slot in a separate plane. Additionally, a non-conductive support structure separates the planes and facilitates the electrical connections between the elements.



Furthermore, the patent details the configuration of the conductive strips, signal feeds, and through holes in the non-conductive supports to ensure efficient electrical coupling between the antenna elements. The system also includes Vivaldi antenna elements with overlapping cutout regions and conductive strips aligned with these regions. By strategically placing the signal feeds and conductive strips in different planes, the antenna system aims to enhance performance and signal reception. Overall, the patented technology showcases a sophisticated design for an antenna system that could potentially improve wireless communication and connectivity in various applications.

