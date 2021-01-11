Enterprise software company Pegasystems has acquired speech analytics startup Qurious.io for an undisclosed sum.

Qurious.io’s software combines speech-to-text, natural language processing and emotion detection technology to analyse customer service calls in real time. It then serves up these insights to customer service agents via a dashboard to provide live coaching.

The two companies did not disclose the terms of the acquisition.

Pegasystems said it plans to integrate Qurious.io’s speech analytics software into its own customer services segment, which also includes solutions for unified messaging and robotic process automation (RPA).

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-headquartered firm said it will provide additional updates on Qurious at its annual conference, PegaWorld iNspire, which is being held virtually on 4 May 2021.

The deal reflects how AI-based technologies are increasingly being adopted in customer services with the goal of reducing costs and improving interactions with customers.

“While automated chatbots are increasingly more popular with consumers, live service agents are still left to handle the toughest customer problems over the phone,” said Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president, products, Pegasystems.

“Qurious.io’s real-time speech analytics proactively helps agents resolve these difficult requests with revenue-producing ‘Next-Best Actions’. Their cloud-native approach perfectly complements how Pega uses AI across engagement channels, enabling our clients to provide consistently superior customer service from end to end.”

Founded in 2016 by Sabrina Atienza Qurious.io, the San Francisco-based startup has previously $1.7m in funding.

“With its deep customer service and AI pedigree, Pega will enable us to bring our intelligent speech analytics software to hundreds of the most important brands in global business,” said Atienza.

“We believe this is a perfect fit for both Pega and Qurious.io, and we are proud that we will help solve some of the most complex customer service issues today and in the future.”

