Hackers compromise the sign-in function in Office 365 to gain access to the entire suite. Credit: Andrea Danti via Shutterstock.

Hackers compromise the sign-in function in Office 365 to gain access to the entire suite. Credit: Andrea Danti via Shutterstock.

Proofpoint’s Cloud Security Response team issued an alert in February 2024, about an ongoing phishing campaign involving Office 365 apps that the organisation first uncovered in November 2023.

Hackers have been threading together credential phishing and account takeover (ATO) tactics to gain access to enterprise resources. So far, dozens of organisations and hundreds of users have been hit.

Related Company Profiles Proofpoint Inc View all

One method these bad actors are using is to insert links that direct targeted users to click on to view a document. The links then route the users a harmful phishing web page.

Targeting based on roles

A hallmark of the malicious operation is the hackers are targeting enterprise employees based on a range of roles. Proofpoint said some of the most frequently hit include sales directors, account managers and finance managers. The bulletin also noted that executives, with titles such as “Vice President, Operations,” “Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer,” and “President and CEO” were also high on hackers’ lists.

Proofpoint called this methodology “a practical strategy” that seeks to “compromise accounts with various levels of access to valuable resources and responsibilities across organisational functions.”

Office 365

Hackers compromise the sign-in function in Office 365 to gain access to the entire suite and then compromise the multi-factor authentication. In specifics, they compromise the user’s corporate Office 365 email account to gain access to data and to use it to gain further access to the system from others.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The attackers also conduct internal and external phishing to move through the organisation. They have specifically focused on human resources and financial organisations to conduct financial fraud. The hackers are stealthy, creating mailbox obfuscation rules to cover their tracks.

Proofpoint outlined guidance on what safeguards organisations should have in place to counter these attacks and mitigate damage if they have already occurred.

These tactics include tracking specific user agent string and source domains in enterprise logs to identify and isolate possible threats. Organisations need to change credentials for all targeted users.

It is also critical identify ATOs immediately. Proofpoint also urges organisations to put automatic remediation policies in place to limit attackers time in the enterprise and limit fallout from attack