Amelia is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at amelia.heathman@verdict.co.uk

For those of you who are looking for slightly more exciting skiing destinations than your bog-standard French or Swiss options, look no further.

Here are most unusual ski slopes to try out in 2018. From volcanoes in Hawaii to glaciers in Antarctica, there are choices for every thrill seeker and snow lover.

Where to ski in 2018 — the unusual spots

Mount Etna, Sicily

That’s right, you can ski on Europe’s largest active volcano, choosing from two ski resorts, Piano Provenzana and Nicolosi, located on its north and south sides. According to the Nicolosi website, the landscape has an “almost lunar appearance” with its lack of vegetation. Etna’s high altitude of over 10,000 feet means snow on its peak lasts from the end of November to April.

Kitzbuhel, Austria

A single pass on this region allows access to seven separate ski areas, with 359 gondolas and over 1000 trails. Every year this site hosts the Hahnenkamm downhill race which is so steep in some areas that it cannot be maintained by machine – instead made smooth by Austrian soldiers who stamp on the snow. It has a starting-gate drop of 5462 feet. And yes, the trail is accessible to tourists once the race is over.

Masikryong, North Korea

Masikryong is the only luxury ski resort in the country. First opened in 2013, it was built in only ten months. It consists of nine pistes, as well as a kindergarten area, ski school and children’s snow park. The resort is a project of Kim Jong Un’s. The country’s leader called it a ‘gigantic patriotic work,’ according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Skiing here doesn’t come cheap though, with a ski lift pass at around $40 (US) per day.

Mauna Kea, Hawaii

Translating as ‘white mountain’ – Mauna Kea is a dormant volcano located on the Big Island of Hawaii and is one of the only places in the world where you can drive from sea level to 14,000 feet in 2 hours. It is the highest point of the state, however. And with no lifts, trail maps or ski patrol it is not for the faint-hearted.

Oukaimden, Morocco

Located 50 miles from Marrakesh in the Atlas mountains, Oukaimeden is Africa’s highest ski resort, its chairlift rising to 3,258m – the peak of Jebel Attar. A pass costs £7 and you can hop on a donkey to shuttle you between the different lifts.

Union Glacier – Antarctica

A number of different tours are on offer to Antarctica, and with Chimu Adventures having launched its skiing package in November of this year, it’s set to become a hotspot for adrenaline junkies.

If you’re still looking for where to ski in 2018, these are the best luxury chalets to visit.