At its peak, Palworld reported nearly 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam. Credit: Twitter/Palword_EN

The Pokémon Company, partially owned by gaming giant Nintendo, has announced an investigation into rival online game, Palworld, following numerous inquiries alleging similarities between the game and the Pokémon series.

Unexpected hit Palworld, an online multiplayer game developed by Japanese company Pocketpair, has sold an astonishing five million copies within just three days of its launch on Friday (19 January).

While The Pokémon Company asserted that no permission had been granted for the use of Pokémon intellectual property, critics argue that proving infringement may be challenging.

Despite Palworld’s massive sales, it has faced criticism for character design similarities to Pokémon and gameplay comparisons to survival games like Rust. Reviewers and fans have acknowledged the game’s impressive graphics, resulting in a “very positive” user rating on Steam based on 40,000 reviews.

On Monday morning, Palworld’s developers acknowledged 50,000 inquiries and reported being “aware of serious bugs” in the game. Launched in “early access,” the current version allows fans to play before the final product is released, providing companies with funds for further development.

Pocketpair assured players that information about fixes for issues would be shared as soon as possible

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The game, often referred to as “Pokémon with guns,” has witnessed overwhelming success, leading to intermittent server crashes as players struggled to log on.



Palworld, described as a “multiplayer monster-collecting game with open-world survival elements,” allows players, known as “pal-tamers,” to traverse a vast map battling both human foes and creatures known as “pals.” These pals can be captured and enlisted to either fight alongside the player or contribute to base activities such as crafting supplies.



At its peak, Palworld reported nearly 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam.

The gaming software market was worth $197bn in 2021 and will become

a $470bn industry by 2030, according to GlobalData estimates.

This estimates an increase at a compound annual growth rate of 10% over the period, the research company forecasted.

Cloud gaming will be the fastest-growing segment in the industry, expanding

from approximately $2bn in 2021 to more than $30bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 39%.