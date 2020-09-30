GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Poland’s Ministry of Digitization aims to expand fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network coverage to 100% of households by 2022. The government and state broadband fund will continue to subsidize FTTH broadband rollouts in rural areas where it is not economically viable for telcos.

There are several developments from local telcos aimed at achieving the target set by the government.

In August 2020, Orange Poland established a fiber network unit named FiberCo and announced plans to offload a stake in the new company once it finds an interested investor.

The operator targets to reach 5.0 million homes passed with FTTH by 2020, having already covered 4.4 million Polish households as of March 2020. Moreover, in October 2019, the operator acquired the fiber network of regional fiber operator Netspeed to expand its fiber footprint.

In May 2020, telco Cyfrowy Polsat signed a fiber network access agreement with wholesale network operator Nexera. The wholesale operator is deploying fiber infrastructure under the Digital Poland 2020 agenda.

T-Mobile Poland has also strengthened its fixed broadband footprint countrywide through a partnership deal with Nexera as well as rival telco Orange for its FTTH services.

In line with Poland’s fibre homes passed targets and telcos’ network expansions, research firm GlobalData forecasts FTTH subscriptions to reach the 7.0m mark by the end of 2025.

