Future models of Porsche will feature Mobileye’s system. Credit: Sten Rademaker on Unsplash.

Porsche, a sports car manufacturer, has partnered with Israel-based Mobileye, which provides autonomous driving technology.

Under the alliance, Porsche will integrate Mobileye’s advanced driver assistance system, called SuperVision, in future models.

According to Mobileye, the SuperVision solution allows hands-off operations in certain use cases and enables the car to perform functions such as changing lanes automatically, avoiding collision and detecting blind spots.

The system employs 11 cameras and a radar-based detection system to provide supervised hands-free driving.

In addition, through its Road Experience Management maps, Mobileye claims to offer localised and up-to-date information about how motorists interact with their surroundings, besides road features such as lanes and signals.

Mobileye president and CEO Amnon Shashua said: “We are excited to collaborate with Porsche on bringing the next generation of driving technology to customers worldwide.

”Mobileye SuperVision system was designed to enhance safety through the synergetic interaction of driver and vehicle, as well as enhance the driving experience itself, by giving drivers greater freedom to choose how they want to engage with the road, and when they want to let the vehicle handle basic driving tasks.”

Meanwhile, citing a spokesperson, Reuters reported that Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is also joining forces with the Israeli company.

By 2025, the company will work with Mobileye to achieve so-called “Level 4” autonomous driving, which is completely driverless but still allows people to take control, for its electric minivan ID. Buzz.