Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing saw the highest growth of 126% in patent filings in July and 156% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 126% and grants by 99%.

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing has been focused on protecting inventions in Taiwan(TW) with 35 publications in Q3 2023

The Taiwan(TW) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 49% filings and 58% grants. The Taiwan(TW), China(CN), and United States(US) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing has 58% of its grants in Taiwan(TW), 42% in United States(US), and 0% in China(CN).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing could be the strongest competitor for Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Microchip Technology secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to gallium nitride technologies and lead Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing's portfolio

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing has the highest number of patents in gallium nitride technologies followed by, and . For gallium nitride technologies, nearly 100% of patents were filed and 0% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Semiconductor products related patents lead Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing portfolio followed by design & manufacturing, and semiconductors

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing has highest number of patents in semiconductor products followed by design & manufacturing, semiconductors, assembly & testing and assembly. For semiconductor products, nearly 32% of patents were filed and 36% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

