Rachel is a Verdict reporter covering global business, finance, and politics. You can reach her at rachel.dobbs@verdict.co.uk

A staggering 1.3% of the world’s population now have an Amazon Prime membership as paid subscriptions pass the 100 million mark.

The figures were revealed by Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos last night in his annual letter to shareholders. A Prime membership costs around $99 or £79 a year.

A subscription service, Amazon Prime was launched 13 years ago. It has since evolved to offer subscribers access to next-day shipping (and, increasingly, same day shipping) in 8,000 cities and towns, and unlimited two-day shipping throughout the US.

Further perks include free video and music streaming, unlimited photo storage, early access to Amazon’s ‘lightning deals’, and reduced prices for many of its other services.

In 2017, Amazon expanded Prime to Mexico, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg and introducing Business Prime Shipping the US and Germany. Amazon shipped more than five billion items worldwide with Prime last year.

Prime has allowed online shopping giant to keep up with the demands of customers that Bezos described in his letter as ‘divinely discontent’, noting that ‘we didn’t ascend from our hunter-gatherer days by being satisfied’.

About 1.3% of the world's population has an Amazon Prime membership now https://t.co/JyJZtPCpvd — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) April 18, 2018

Bezos also outlined other milestones from the last year for shareholders.

His boasts included: