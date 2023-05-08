Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that artificial intelligence accounted for 28 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $432.3m. The $175m acquisition of Amelia US by BuildGroup Management and Monroe Capital was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s report on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) helps understand the themes that impact the TMT industry by analyzing which themes drive the M&A activity. Buy the report here.

In value terms, artificial intelligence-related deal activity decreased by 96% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $11.2bn and fell by 94% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 47% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 15% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Alantra Partners; Grant Thornton International; Toronto-Dominion Bank with 2, 2, 2 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Baker & McKenzie; Brabners; Cooley with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

GlobalData's analysis on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, & Telecom (TMT) 2021 Themes â€" Thematic Research