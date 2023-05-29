Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that blockchain accounted for 7 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $146m. The $25m investment by GEM Digital in Ambrosus was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Blockchain Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2030 report offers a forward-looking analysis of the market including market sizing up to 2026, segmentation by application and key verticals, potential growth opportunities, and competitive profiling and benchmarking. Buy the report here.

In value terms, blockchain-related deal activity decreased by 50% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $291.4m. Related deal volume decreased by 53% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 250% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Goodwin Procter; Fasken Martineau DuMoulin; Kirkland & Ellis with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.

