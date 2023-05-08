Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that cloud accounted for 72 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $12bn. The $4.6bn acquisition of Cvent by Blackstone was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Themes â€“ Thematic Intelligence report helps understand the impact of cloud computing and other key themes on the TMT industry by analyzing which themes drive the M&A activity. Buy the report here.

In value terms, cloud-related deal activity decreased by 13% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $13.8bn and fell by 47% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 23% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 3% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Evercore; JPMorgan Chase & Co; Alantra Partners with 3, 3, 2 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Kirkland & Ellis; Paul Hastings; DLA Piper with 6, 4, 3 deals respectively.

