Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that cryptocurrencies accounted for 3 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $4.4m. The $2.2m investment by LDA capital in Sphere 3D was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Themes – Thematic Intelligence report helps understand the impact of cloud computing and other key themes on the TMT industry by analyzing which themes drive the M&A activity. Buy the report here.

In value terms, cryptocurrencies-related deal activity decreased by 96% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $111m and fell by 91% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 25% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q2 2023 were Fasken Martineau DuMoulin; Goodwin Procter; Kirkland & Ellis with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in 2022 - Thematic Intelligence, buy the report here.