Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that cybersecurity accounted for 18 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $2.1bn. The $1.7bn acquisition of Sumo Logic by Francisco Partners Management, Thoma Bravo and Vista Equity Partners Management was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, cybersecurity-related deal activity decreased by 78% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $9.7bn and fell by 90% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 47% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 50% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Arthur D. Little; Baird Financial Group; Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Kirkland & Ellis; Fasken Martineau DuMoulin; Forssander Sonander Advokat with 3, 1, 1 deals respectively.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Deals Database tracks global deal activity, including mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, strategic alliances, and licensing agreements. Proprietary analysis is used to group deals into key thematic areas and granular sectors across the world’s largest industries.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Buyouts and Direct Investments done by Private Equity firms.