Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that cybersecurity accounted for 18 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $2.1bn. The $1.7bn acquisition of Sumo Logic by Francisco Partners Management, Thoma Bravo and Vista Equity Partners Management was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, cybersecurity-related deal activity decreased by 78% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $9.7bn and fell by 90% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 47% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 50% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Arthur D. Little; Baird Financial Group; Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Kirkland & Ellis; Fasken Martineau DuMoulin; Forssander Sonander Advokat with 3, 1, 1 deals respectively.

