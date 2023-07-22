Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that environmental sustainability accounted for 6 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $196.8m. The $194.5m investment by Export Development Canada, Maverix Private Equity and TELUS Ventures in Miovision Technologies was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s report on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) helps understand the themes that impact the TMT industry by analyzing which themes drive the M&A activity. Buy the report here.

In value terms, environmental sustainability-related deal activity increased by 83% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $107.5m. Related deal volume increased by 50% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q2 2023 were Benchmark; Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu; Fide Partners with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q2 2023 were Vinge; DLA Piper; Forssander Sonander Advokat with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, & Telecom (TMT) 2021 Themes – Thematic Research