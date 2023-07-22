Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that future of work accounted for 13 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $80.8m. The $51.8m institutional buy-out (ibo) e4 Strategic by Infinite Partners was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Future of Work – Thematic Research report explains how the theme future of work is impacting the workforce across different sectors, it presents key technology, macroeconomic and regulatory trends, market size and growth forecasts for technologies that will play a key role in the theme. Buy the report here.

In value terms, future of work-related deal activity decreased by 99% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $14.2bn and rose by 398% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 48% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 30% higher than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q2 2023 were Goldman Sachs Group; Alantra Partners; Agentis Capital with 3, 2, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q2 2023 were Goodwin Procter; Kirkland & Ellis; Latham & Watkins with 2, 2, 2 deals respectively.

