Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that future of work accounted for 13 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $80.8m. The $51.8m institutional buy-out (ibo) e4 Strategic by Infinite Partners was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, future of work-related deal activity decreased by 99% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $14.2bn and rose by 398% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 48% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 30% higher than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q2 2023 were Goldman Sachs Group; Alantra Partners; Agentis Capital with 3, 2, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q2 2023 were Goodwin Procter; Kirkland & Ellis; Latham & Watkins with 2, 2, 2 deals respectively.

