Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that internet of things accounted for 11 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $522m. The $211.5m institutional buy-out (ibo) Taoglas by Graham Partners was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s report on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) helps understand the themes that impact the TMT industry by analyzing which themes drive the M&A activity. Buy the report here.

In value terms, internet of things-related deal activity decreased by 86% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $3.8bn and fell by 97% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 54% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 22% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Ernst & Young Global; Avendus Capital; Houlihan Lokey with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were B2RLaw Jankowski Stroinski Zieba & Partners; Dechert; DLA Piper with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, & Telecom (TMT) 2021 Themes – Thematic Research, buy the report here.