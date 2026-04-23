ServiceNow and Google Cloud established an integrated control solution to provide central monitoring and governance for deployed AI agents. Credit: Summit Art Creations/Shutterstock.com.

ServiceNow and Google Cloud have expanded their collaboration by introducing new autonomous AI solutions aimed at large enterprises.

The announcement, made at Google Cloud Next, focuses on AI agents operating across sectors such as 5G networking, retail, and IT systems. These developments seek to enable enterprise AI agents to identify, address, and resolve operational issues automatically before they impact customers.

The solutions operate using a unified governance framework and data connectivity, integrating Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise platform with the ServiceNow AI Platform.

This infrastructure utilises ServiceNow AI Control Tower, Workflow Data Fabric, and Google Cloud BigQuery, ensuring policy compliance for AI agents regardless of deployment location.

An interoperability framework supports real-time intelligence and action exchange among agents, using Agent-to-Agent (A2A), Agent-to-UI (A2UI), and Model Context Protocol (MCP).

In telecommunications, ServiceNow has introduced a 5G Autonomous Network Operations solution.

AI agents, powered by Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience, detect and address network anomalies within predefined parameters, using real-time analysis of network telemetry. These agents confirm root causes, evaluate service impacts, and deploy network remedies.

The solution aims to shift network management from reaction to automatic, self-healing operations.

Retail operations benefit from integrated predictive maintenance, combining Google Cloud’s predictive analytics with ServiceNow’s workflow tools.

AI models in BigQuery identify equipment anomalies and trigger autonomous workflows that manage repairs, from triage to technician dispatch, with data accessed in place via ServiceNow’s Zero Copy Connection. This approach aims to reduce both downtime and unnecessary emergency maintenance by updating predictive models with every incident.

Within IT and other enterprise environments, ServiceNow launched an Autonomous Workforce of AI Specialists using Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience. These agents act together through shared frameworks, detecting anomalies, analysing their business impact, and coordinating corrective actions.

Signals pass across platforms to maintain context, with agents collaborating to locate and resolve faults.

ServiceNow and Google Cloud established an integrated control solution to provide central monitoring and governance for deployed AI agents.

This system registers all AI agents and MCP Servers across both platforms, allowing IT and security teams to view activities, data access, and operational status through a single interface.

ServiceNow general manager and central product management and senior vice president John Aisien said: “ServiceNow and Google Cloud share a conviction that the future of enterprise AI is built on open, interoperable platforms, not walled gardens. The solutions we’re delivering together prove this premise.

“When our technologies work in lockstep, enterprises get what modern operations demand: an automated chain from first signal to final resolution.”

In recognition of joint innovation, Google Cloud designated ServiceNow as a 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year in multiple categories, including Global Business Applications and Agentic AI Innovation.

The partnership continues to focus on autonomous operations across diverse enterprise applications.

Google Cloud global partner ecosystem president Kevin Ichhpurani said: “By uniting Gemini Enterprise with the ServiceNow AI Platform via open protocols like MCP, we’re delivering an interoperable AI workforce that can detect, diagnose, and resolve issues autonomously.”

Recently, ServiceNow finalised the acquisition of Armis, a cyber exposure management company, in a cash deal valued at $7.75bn.