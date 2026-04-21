ServiceNow integrates Armis asset security, delivers new AI solutions for manufacturing workflows. Credit: bluestork/Shutterstock.com.

ServiceNow has completed its $7.75bn cash acquisition of Armis, a company specialising in cyber exposure management.

The deal, first revealed in December 2025, is intended to reinforce ServiceNow’s platform by extending cyber asset visibility and security controls across both digital and physical operational environments.

The transaction follows ServiceNow’s earlier acquisition of Veza, closed in March 2026, which added AI-native identity intelligence to the ServiceNow offering.

ServiceNow will integrate real-time, agentless discovery and classification of managed and unmanaged assets through Armis. These assets include OT, IoT, medical devices, industrial equipment, autonomous systems, and cloud resources.

With this technology, organisations can address the rising complexity and scale of machine identities, which have surpassed human users and often hold access rights that are challenging to monitor or control.

Armis’ technology enables continuous monitoring of nearly seven billion connected devices, addressing risks across manufacturing, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and other asset-intensive sectors.

Meanwhile, the combination with Veza’s access management capabilities further strengthens ServiceNow’s position in the security sector by mapping permissions and access relationships for users, machines, and AI agents.

The integration is designed to automate risk prioritisation, remediation, and reporting by embedding asset and identity intelligence into ServiceNow’s workflow-driven platform, with actions governed and auditable via enterprise policies.

ServiceNow president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer Amit Zavery said: “Most security platforms stop at the alert. ServiceNow closes the loop.

“Armis gives us real-time, contextual awareness into the cyber risk of every connected asset, including the devices and systems that conventional tools were never built to see. Combined with Veza’s identity intelligence, that signal flows into ServiceNow’s Context Engine and AI Control Tower, turning exposure into automated remediation with governance and a full audit trail built in at every step.”

ServiceNow’s stated objective is to address a long-standing security industry challenge. Fragmented point solutions have left detection and remediation workflows disconnected, making it difficult to respond effectively to fast-changing threats, especially as organisations transition to agent-based AI systems.

By merging Armis’ asset context with ServiceNow’s workflow automation, the company aims to streamline the protection lifecycle, allowing security teams to move from reactive measures to coordinated enterprise-scale risk management.

Armis Centrix remains available as a standalone product, now benefiting from ServiceNow’s engineering and global go-to-market support. Customers of both companies can take advantage of integrated features immediately, with future releases expected to deepen the platform connection, said ServiceNow.

Many of Armis’ notable customers, which include nine of the Fortune 10 and more than 35% of the Fortune 100, already use ServiceNow solutions, allowing for rapid alignment and integration.

Armis co-founder and CEO Yevgeny Dibrov said: “We built Armis to solve the toughest cybersecurity challenges of organisations globally, protecting all their assets across IT, OT, IoT, medical devices, code, and cloud that are at the heart of manufacturing, healthcare, and critical infrastructure.

“Joining ServiceNow, with Veza already on the platform, enables us to address this mission tenfold to keep the world’s largest and most complex enterprise environments safe and secure.”

In parallel with the acquisition, ServiceNow is establishing a global AI Centre for Cyber Defence. The centre will focus on bridging AI research with practical cybersecurity development and serve as a resource for enterprises looking to modernise their security postures and anticipate threats from autonomous and AI-driven attacks.

In a separate development, ServiceNow unveiled new AI-native solutions for manufacturing, connecting the entire value chain, from quality management and warranty to order processing and quoting, on a unified platform.

The company introduced Industrial Connected Workforce and ServiceNow EmployeeWorks for manufacturers, aiming to centralise workflows and digitise standard operating procedures.

The Industrial Connected Workforce solution supports the retention and deployment of institutional knowledge as experienced staff retire. This ensures that guided operating procedures, contextual information, and AI-powered analysis are delivered at the point of need.

EmployeeWorks enables plant-floor and frontline teams to resolve IT or HR issues and process facilities requests through conversational interfaces embedded in widely used tools like Teams, Slack, or on-site kiosks. The ServiceNow platform manages approvals, routing, and audit compliance behind the scenes.