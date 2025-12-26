With this move, ServiceNow seeks to address the increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions. Credit: bluestork/Shutterstock.com.

ServiceNow has agreed to acquire Armis, a cyber exposure management and security company, in a transaction valued at $7.75bn in cash.

In a statement, ServiceNow said the acquisition will broaden its security workflow solutions and expand its capabilities in providing proactive cybersecurity measures for organisations across various sectors, including companies, governments, and critical infrastructure.

The deal will see Armis’ platform integrated with ServiceNow’s existing artificial intelligence (AI) platform and configuration management database, offering asset discovery, threat intelligence, risk prioritisation, and automated remediation.

This integration aims to provide visibility into vulnerabilities across connected devices while linking exposure insights directly to resolution workflows for improved response to cyber threats.

ServiceNow reported that its security and risk business passed $1bn in annual contract value during the third quarter of 2025.

With this move, the group seeks to address the increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions as organisations accelerate adoption of AI technologies.

Armis has developed agentless discovery and classification tools for IT assets, both managed and unmanaged, including those not typically covered by conventional security products.

These capabilities are currently used by Global 2000 companies, public-sector bodies, and government agencies worldwide.

Armis was founded in 2015 and employs about 950 people. The company reported annual recurring revenue exceeding $340m.

According to the terms of the agreement, ServiceNow intends to finance the purchase through a mix of existing cash reserves and debt.

Completion of the transaction is expected in the second half of 2026, pending regulatory approval and standard closing procedures.

ServiceNow president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer Amit Zavery said: “ServiceNow is building the security platform of tomorrow. Together with Armis, we will deliver an industry-defining strategic cybersecurity shield for real-time, end-to-end proactive protection across all technology estates.

“Modern cyber risk doesn’t stay neatly confined to a single silo, and with security built into the ServiceNow AI Platform, neither will we.”

Following completion, Armis staff will join ServiceNow.

Armis co-founder and CEO Yevgeny Dibrov said: “We built Armis to protect the most critical environments and give both public and private sector organisations the real-time intelligence they need to stay ahead – so they can see their entire environment clearly, understand risk in context, and take action before an incident occurs.

“Together with ServiceNow, customers will have a powerful new way to reduce their exposure and strengthen security at scale.”