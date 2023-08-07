Procore Technologies has been granted a patent for a computing system that improves the task of documenting items at a construction site. The system analyzes media content captured at the site, extracts information for identified items, generates a data record, and presents it to the user for review. The system also includes features for translating audio data into text, pre-populating fields in the data record, and displaying it to another user for review. GlobalData’s report on Procore Technologies gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Procore Technologies, 3D modelling and rendering was a key innovation area identified from patents. Procore Technologies's grant share as of June 2023 was 1%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Construction site media content analysis and documentation system

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Procore Technologies Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11688165B2) describes a computing system that enables the efficient management of construction site data. The system includes a communication interface, at least one processor, and a non-transitory computer-readable medium. The system is designed to receive media content, such as audio or audiovisual recordings, captured by a client station at a construction site. The media content is descriptive of on-site items identified at the construction site.



The system utilizes program instructions stored on the computer-readable medium to translate the audio data into text that describes the on-site items. It then generates an editable data record for each on-site item and pre-populates the translated text into relevant fields of the data record. The system can also analyze the translated text using techniques like dependency parsing, text summarization, name recognition, or text classification to further populate the data record.



Additionally, the system can receive location information for the on-site items, allowing users to identify their specific locations within a two-dimensional representation of the construction site. The system can also identify pre-defined data record templates relevant to the on-site items and populate additional fields of the data record with information from these templates.



The system facilitates collaboration by causing a second client station to display the editable data record to a second user for review. The second user can request modifications to the data record, such as changes to the title, description, responsible party, categorization, or location of the on-site item. The system can then modify the data record based on these requests and display the modified record.



Overall, this patented computing system streamlines the management of construction site data by automating the translation of audio content, generating editable data records, and facilitating collaboration between users. It improves efficiency and accuracy in documenting and tracking on-site items, ultimately enhancing construction project management.

