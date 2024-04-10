Proximus Belgium is revolutionising the telecommunications landscape with the introduction of Proximus+, an innovative step up in telco super-app development.
This reflects telco efforts to fuel accelerated digital convergence by combining traditional carrier offerings with new digitally-powered products in complementary service areas.
Proximus+ serves as an open platform for both proprietary and partner digital services in Belgium, creating a comprehensive ecosystem that is accessible to all, regardless of their customer status with Proximus.
By transforming its primary customer service app into an open platform, Proximus is positioning itself as a central hub for a wide array of digital services, thereby enhancing customer engagement, attracting a broader user base, and fostering partnerships across various sectors.
Proximus app is a gateway to additional services
This is a fundamental paradigm shift towards a more integrated and inclusive user-centric approach, where the app not only retains its core functions of customer service management but also becomes a gateway to a multitude of additional services. The open platform strategy of Proximus+ will facilitate the creation of a partner ecosystem, encompassing a diverse range of services from both the public and private sectors. This collaborative environment is likely to attract a variety of partners, eager to leverage the app’s user base and Proximus’ brand strength to promote their offerings.
The integration of MyProximus with a variety of other services within Proximus+ will ensure that existing customers have seamless access to a growing suite of digital offerings, increasing user engagement and enhancing the overall customer experience by providing regular exposure to easily accessible, relevant new services. The platform’s curated selection of services should also draw new users into the Proximus ecosystem, with the knock-on effect of attracting additional partners and expanding branded reach among consumer customers.
Simplifying the user experience
Proximus+ is set to offer an integrated suite of services, categorised into hubs that address specific areas such as mobility, home, and neighbourhood. This structured approach simplifies the user experience by providing a centralised location for accessing a wide range of services, from route planning to energy management and local event bookings.
Proximus+ is pegged for ongoing expansion, with current plans encompassing the introduction of a new wallet hub, along with additional payment and location-based functions.