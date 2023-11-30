Vodafone Qatar recently announced commitment to expand on 5G services in the country. Credit: Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock.

This expansion of 5G shows the government’s belief in reliable connectivity being vital to the delivery of the national goals it promised in its Qatar National Vision 2023 strategy.

Also, the two telcos, Ooredoo and Vodafone Qatar, will be looking to maximize the return on their investments by taking advantage of opportunities that will arise as Qatar expands its economy, empowers its private sector, and optimizes the operations of its state institutions.

Qatar Mobile Subscriptions Image Source: GlobalData

The immediately apparent advantages of such opportunities include growth in population on the back of growing demand for expatriate workers, who are potential new customers.

Additionally, the evolving needs and pain points of existing subscribers on their digital transformation journeys will require operators to leverage their 5G capabilities to optimize operations and improve customer experience. In addition to cross-selling, upselling, and bundling, the provision of value-added services will also be critical in driving up mobile and fixed services ARPU.

Vodafone Qatar recently announced commitment to expand on 5G services in the country. The telco is planning to help enterprises with digital transformation by leveraging its technological expertise. Vodafone is planning to focus on innovative technologies like 5G, AI, and IoT.