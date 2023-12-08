Qualcomm saw the highest growth of 137% in patent filings and 143% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 69% and grants by 92%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Qualcomm’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.
Qualcomm has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 2115 publications in Q3 2023
The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 27% filings and 48% grants. The United States(US), European Patent Office(EPO), China(CN), and World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Qualcomm is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Qualcomm has 48% of its grants in United States(US), 20% in European Patent Office(EPO), and 18% in China(CN).
could be the strongest competitor for Qualcomm
and secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Patents related to electronic warfare and artificial intelligence lead Qualcomm's portfolio
Qualcomm has the highest number of patents in electronic warfare followed by, artificial intelligence and machine learning. For electronic warfare, nearly 31% of patents were filed and 31% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
Wireless networking related patents lead Qualcomm portfolio followed by communications, and wireless access
Qualcomm has highest number of patents in wireless networking followed by communications, wireless access, network & communications and network deployment services. For wireless networking, nearly 20% of patents were filed and 18% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
For comprehensive analysis of Qualcomm's filings and grants, buy the databook here.