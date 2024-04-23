Qualys has been granted a patent for a dynamical hierarchical tagging system that efficiently scans and tags user assets in an enterprise network. The system utilizes raw scan data to identify assets, determine scan authoritativeness, and generate target lists for subsequent scans. The technology aims to enhance network security and asset management. GlobalData’s report on Qualys gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Qualys, Network threat detection was a key innovation area identified from patents. Qualys's grant share as of February 2024 was 73%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Dynamic hierarchical tagging system for scanning and indexing user assets

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Qualys Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11902313B2) discloses a computing apparatus designed to enhance network security by efficiently managing scan data. The apparatus includes memory with instructions and a processing device that executes these instructions to receive raw scan data from an enterprise network, identify assets, determine scan authentication status, assess scan authoritativeness, format scan data based on comparisons, evaluate data for asset tagging, and generate a target list for future scans. The apparatus, which can be controlled via a web application, aims to streamline network scanning processes and improve vulnerability detection.



Furthermore, the patent details the use of customizable plug-ins for evaluating scan data, detecting asset vulnerabilities, and associating tags with assets. The apparatus, which can be integrated into a cloud server, offers a systematic approach to network security management by analyzing raw and formatted scan data to determine asset vulnerabilities accurately. By assigning tags to assets and generating target lists for subsequent scans, the computing apparatus provides a comprehensive solution for enhancing network security protocols. The method outlined in the patent ensures efficient data processing, enabling organizations to proactively address potential security risks within their enterprise networks.

