Quanta Computer saw the highest growth of 103% in patent filings in July and 127% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 103% and grants by 73%. GlobalData's DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Quanta Computer's patent filings and grants.

Quanta Computer has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 63 publications in Q3 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 38% filings and 57% grants. The United States(US), China(CN), Taiwan(TW), and European Patent Office(EPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Quanta Computer is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Quanta Computer has 57% of its grants in United States(US), 24% in Taiwan(TW), and 10% in China(CN).

Dell Technologies could be the strongest competitor for Quanta Computer

In terms of grant share, Quanta Computer stands in first position among its competitors. Dell Technologies and IEIT SYSTEMS secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to cybersecurity and industrial automation lead Quanta Computer's portfolio

Quanta Computer has the highest number of patents in cybersecurity followed by, industrial automation and climate change. For cybersecurity, nearly 27% of patents were filed and 6% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Printed circuit manufacturing related patents lead Quanta Computer portfolio followed by mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp), and consumer devices

Quanta Computer has highest number of patents in printed circuit manufacturing followed by mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp), consumer devices, endpoint security and security services. For printed circuit manufacturing, nearly 26% of patents were filed and 40% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

