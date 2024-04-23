Quectel Wireless Solutions has been granted a patent for a wireless communication method and apparatus that involves user grouping management and paging of terminals in a target cell based on channel state information reports. The method aims to optimize communication efficiency by updating user groups periodically. GlobalData’s report on Quectel Wireless Solutions gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Quectel Wireless Solutions, IoT-5G convergence was a key innovation area identified from patents. Quectel Wireless Solutions's grant share as of February 2024 was 29%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Wireless communication method for user grouping management and paging

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Quectel Wireless Solutions Co Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11870526B2) discloses a wireless communication method designed for base stations. The method involves user grouping management for multiple terminals within a target cell, with periodic updates to user groups based on received channel state information (CSI) reports. These reports include data on CSI reference signals, received power levels, and beam predictions for future transmissions. By analyzing this information, the method predicts the estimated beam for each terminal at a specific time, determines the corresponding user group, and updates the user group accordingly. Additionally, the method includes paging terminals based on the updated user groups, enhancing communication efficiency within the network.



Furthermore, the patent details an apparatus and computer-readable media storing instructions for executing the wireless communication method. The apparatus comprises processors and storage media, enabling the performance of user grouping management, periodic user group updates, and paging operations based on received CSI reports. The method's efficiency is enhanced by predicting estimated beams for terminals and updating user groups accordingly. The disclosed technology aims to optimize wireless communication processes within target cells, ensuring effective management of user groups and streamlined paging operations. Additionally, the patent outlines specific time intervals for beam predictions and user group updates, aligning with synchronization signal blocks or bursts, further enhancing the method's precision and effectiveness in wireless communication scenarios.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Quectel Wireless Solutions, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed