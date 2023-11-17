The power efficiency and computing performance of 1-nm chip technology is expected to be 10% to 20% higher than that of 2-nm. Credit: Umberto/Unsplash.

Rapidus and the University of Tokyo are teaming up with Leti, a French research institute, to develop the technology for designing chips using 1-nm range technology, reported Nikkei.

As early as 2024, the partners on the initiative plan to start sharing technology and exchanging staff.

Under the alliance, Leti will leverage its experience with chip components to help create the necessary infrastructure for supplying 1-nm semiconductors.

Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Rapidus is already working with IBM and Imec, a Belgian research and development (R&D) group, to mass produce 2-nm chips in 2027.

According to estimates, 1-nm chips will enter the mainstream market as early as the 2030s.

The power efficiency and computing performance of 1-nm chip is expected to be 10% to 20% higher than that of 2-nm.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

IBM is also considering collaborating on 1-nm chips.

The alliance is expected to create a stable supply chain for the next-generation semiconductors.

In 2022, the Riken Research Institute in Japan teamed together with Rapidus, the University of Tokyo, and other national universities to establish the Leading-Edge Semiconductor Technology Centre (LSTC).

Last month, LSTC reached an agreement with France’s Leti to explore a partnership.

LSTC and Leti aim to establish the fundamental technologies required to develop semiconductors using 1.4-nm-to-1-nm processes.

As part of the partnership, Leti will oversee the partnership’s research on new transistor architectures, with LSTC handling personnel dispatch, prototype testing, and evaluation.

After a certain point, further miniaturisation reduces power efficiency and restricts the potential for performance improvement using standard chip component layouts.

Japan lacks domestic expertise in the design and development of semiconductors in the 1-nm range.

As a result, Rapidus and other Japanese stakeholders hope to import 1-nm design technology and collaborate on research projects to establish partnerships with universities and businesses abroad.

Rapidus was set up last year with support from the Japanese government to boost the local chip industry.

The Japanese government is also providing capital to Rapidus to support R&D initiatives.