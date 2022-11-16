  1. Analysis
November 16, 2022

Renault claims first ‘industrial metaverse’

Renault claims a new milestone in its digital transformation by launching ‘industrial metaverse’

By David Leggett

Renault Group says it is accelerating its digitalisation with the first ‘industrial metaverse’.

The company claims that by 2025, its metaverse will generate savings of €320m, plus €260m in inventory savings, a 60% reduction in vehicle delivery time, a 50% reduction in the carbon footprint of vehicle manufacturing and a contribution to the 60% reduction in warranty costs targeted by the whole group.

Some 100% of Renault Group production lines are now connected (8,500 pieces of equipment), 90% of supply flows are constantly monitored and 100% of supply chain data is hosted in the Renault Group Metaverse, described as a ‘true replica of the physical world controlled in real time’.

Engaged in Industry 4.0 since 2016, digital technology has already led to savings of €780m, Renault says.

Jose Vicente de los Mozos, EVP, Industry Group and Head of country Iberia, said: “Every day, a billion of data are collected within the Renault Group’s industrial sites. The Metaverse provides real-time supervision that increases the agility and adaptability of industrial operations as well as the quality of production and the Supply Chain. Renault Group is becoming a pioneer in the sector.”

Renault’s metaverse is based on four dimensions: mass data collection, digital twins of processes, connecting the Supply Chain ecosystem and a set of advanced technologies, it says.