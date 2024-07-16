Halo Industries, a US-based startup focused on advancing the manufacturing of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry, has closed an $80m Series B funding round.
The round was spearheaded by Thomas Tull-backed US Innovative Technology Fund (USIT), with contributions from 8VC and SAIC.
The company intends to use the funds for the expansion of its commercial operations and the broader adoption of its technology.
Halo Industries’ laser-based tools and processing methods are designed to enhance manufacturing efficiency, precision, and quality, thereby reducing costs, waste, and environmental impact.
It produces a variety of materials essential for semiconductor manufacturing, including silicon carbide (SiC) wafers.
These wafers are fundamental components of high-efficiency, high-voltage power electronics.
The adoption of SiC wafers in power devices promises increased power output and improved system performance, with the added benefits of reduced size, weight, and enhanced durability compared to conventional materials.
SiC’s inherent hardness and brittleness present significant challenges in cutting, often leading to substantial material loss.
However, Halo Industries claims that its proprietary laser-based slicing tools improve the yield and quality of SiC wafers while simultaneously reducing waste and production costs.
Halo Industries founder and CEO Andrei Iancu said: “Amid the explosive growth in demand for next-generation power electronics with improved energy efficiency, our laser-based manufacturing tools and SiC production are critical components for maintaining momentum in clean tech development.
“This financing will serve as the foundation for our future strategic engagements where our innovations can reshape market economics as well as enable entirely new device architectures and functionalities.”
USIT managing partner Peter Tague said: “Semiconductors are a critical technology area for the US to remain a global leader in, and Halo Industries plays a pivotal role by offering tools that solve some of the biggest pain points in the industry.
“We see a bright future for Halo Industries to foster innovation across industries and diverse applications, from renewable energy and electric vehicles to telecommunications, grid infrastructure, and defense customer bases.”
Last month, American chipmaker onsemi announced its intention to invest up to $2.3bn (Kč46.3bn) to establish an SiC semiconductor manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic.