Wind power can be harnessed via onshore and offshore wind farms to produce electricity. Credit: Dmitry Rukhlenko via Shutterstock.

As the world continues to naively negotiate with the urgent need to address climate change, power companies find themselves on the front lines of the battle.

The energy sector plays a crucial role in achieving global net-zero targets and the key to success lies in a fundamental shift toward renewable and low-carbon energy sources.

Power companies must transition to renewable sources

Fossil fuel combustion, the predominant method of power generation, stands as the primary contributor to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the power sector. To combat this, power companies must transition to renewable sources, not only to reduce Scope 1 emissions from their operations but also to mitigate Scope 3 emissions associated with the energy sold to end-users.

Learning from power success stories

Leading the charge in this transition is Ørsted, a company that has strategically adapted its business structure to predominantly sell renewable energy by investing heavily in developing offshore wind farms. The results of its transition speak volumes. Ørsted has showcased significant reductions in both Scope 1 and Scope 3 emissions and reduced its GHG intensity by 54% from 2018 to 2022. This success story serves as a beacon for other power companies aiming to align their operations with sustainable practices.

Renewable power plants, once online, boast lower production overheads compared to their fossil-fuel counterparts. In regions operating on the merit order system for setting wholesale electricity prices—such as the EU, UK, and various US states—companies supplying renewable energy are incentivized. This results in higher wholesale costs for electricity supplies, providing compelling financial incentives for companies to invest in carbon-free energy sources and accelerate the decarbonization of their energy portfolios.

Triple renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030

The global stock take at COP28 brought together over 120 countries, including the EU and the US, in a pledge to triple renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030. This commitment has been backed by substantial financial support, with the EU allocating $2.5bn (€2.27bn) from its budget to drive the global energy transition over the next two years.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Center stage in the renewable revolution: wind and solar

Wind power can be harnessed via onshore and offshore wind farms to produce electricity. Onshore farms are cost-effective and closer to end consumers but face planning restrictions due to community objections. Offshore farms are predominantly constructed in shallow waters with unobstructed wind flow using large turbines. Significant investment has been directed towards offshore wind farm construction, taking advantage of the strong wind power source available out at sea.

Solar power, abundant in equatorial, tropical, and subtropical regions, is a key player in the renewable energy landscape. China leads in both the production and deployment of solar power equipment. Solar energy can be harnessed through various methods, including solar PV, which converts sunlight into electricity through photovoltaic (PV) cells; solar thermal, which uses mirrors and lenses; and solar CPV, which combines concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) techniques for efficient electricity generation.

As power companies navigate this pivotal moment, the imperative to embrace renewable and low-carbon energy sources cannot be overstated. The success of Ørsted and the global commitment from COP28 underscore the viability and urgency of transitioning to a sustainable energy future. The path forward is clear, and power companies must take bold steps today to ensure a cleaner, greener tomorrow.