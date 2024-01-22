Cyber Extortion will remain prevalent, with 30-50% increase. Credit: Andrey_Popov via Shutterstock.

Global economies and state governments continued to experience exponential rises in cyber-attacks over 2023, including cyber extortion and ‘Hacktivism’.

External market figures suggest that the cost of cybercrime is predicted to reach over $12trn by 2025, and the growth of cyber attacks has been consistent as reported by several security providers – these include companies like Check Point Systems reporting a 8% increase in weekly cyberattacks in the first half of 2023, Orange Cyberdefense observing cyber extortion victims globally increasing by 46% over the past 12 months, and Palo Alto Networks Threat Intelligence practice ‘Unit 42’ experiencing a 910% increase in monthly registrations for domains, both benign and malicious, related to ChatGPT, specifically in an attempt to mimic ChatGPT.

The generative AI threat

In particular, the threat landscape surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expanding aggressively where attackers use sophisticated linguistic techniques, including increased text volume, punctuation, and sentence length. The trend suggests that generative AI allows threat actors to craft sophisticated and targeted attacks at speed and scale. And as we move forward in 2024 and 2025 the market will see threat actors adopting AI to expand every aspect of their offensive toolkit. AI will be adopted to deliver more cost-efficient, rapid development of new malware and ransomware variants.

Deepfake technologies will take phishing and impersonation attacks to a new level. Businesses will embrace AI but will be threatened by its use in novel cyberattacks. There is also a risk that the dynamic character of AI-driven attacks could make static defense mechanisms ineffective.

Incidents like Cl0p ransomware made the headline.

The number of key events in 2023 in relation to cyber threats has been overwhelming and versatile in terms of impact to an organisation or government body. And even though cybersecurity is now a board-level issue there needs to be greater involvement at the executive board level by driving cybersecurity risk governance and steering committees to help minimise the risks imposed on the company or government entity.

Global tier one security providers Orange Cyberdefense highlighted a number of incidents like Cl0p that was credited in exploiting vulnerabilities in the public facing managed file transfer (MFT) solution of MOVEit Transfer by vendor Progress Software.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Other incidents included Microsoft stating that attacker STORM-0558 gained unauthorised access to Exchange Online data hosted in Azure. Microsoft also reported a Chinese threat actor named ‘Volt Typhoon’, claimed to be responsible for targeting critical infrastructure providers in Guam and elsewhere in the United States.

Cyber extortion and ‘Hacktivism’ will continue to accelerate in 2024

GlobalData’s research and analysis on security provider threat intelligence data highlighted a number of key observations:

Cyber Extortion will remain prevalent, with 30-50% increase, and affecting in majority of the cases Corporates (largest share +50%), SMBs and government entities. As a result of the recent shift in growing economies regions like South Asia (namely India), Oceania and Africa will have the highest attacks.

Vertical segments covering manufacturing, retail, professional services, financial and utilities will be the most vulnerable. This is partly driven by vulnerabilities across the legacy nature of their network, technology maturity, and elevated risk impact levels to the business as a result of cyber attacks.

Hacktivism is rated high moving forward in 2024, where threat actors will continue to target either corporations or government bodies politically supporting certain entities. Predominately, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) continues to be utilised due to the high impact on business continuity. Global tier one security providers covering Orange Cyberdefense and CrowdStrike have highlighted the Russia and Ukraine war, with countries covering Poland and Sweden being attacked. Key regions in Europe were also attacked accounting for 87% of registered attacks according to Orange Cyberdefense, followed by North America and the Middle East. Further acceleration of Hacktivism will also continue in 2024 due to the conflict in the Middle East between Israel and pro-Palestinian groups.

In summary, greater security centralisation aligned to business needs, as well as looking at wider risk factors outside of security, will be required by Corporates and government entities to address threats originating from cyber extortion and hacktivism.