Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air has teamed up with technology giant IBM to lay the foundation of its operations using artificial intelligence (AI) and hybrid cloud.
Under the alliance, IBM Consulting has prepared the airline’s technology and digital strategy.
As the lead systems integrator, IBM Consulting will be developing the crucial business and technology capabilities that support the strategy.
This includes utilising a hybrid cloud approach to build and integrate over 50 airline industry solutions as well as core technology features, such as security, infrastructure, integration, and data platforms.
IBM will also manage projects, ensure quality, manage changes and communications, provide programme and technical control, and provide training.
Additionally, IBM Consulting will set up and manage the hybrid cloud integration system for Riyadh Air.
With the help of AI and advanced digital technology, Riyadh Air seeks to establish a top-tier airline, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
The Public Investment Fund-owned airline was launched earlier this year.
Riyadh Air CFO Adam Boukadida said: “IBM Consulting will be our principal partner driving us towards our vision with their deep expertise in managing large complex systems and integration programs as well as their expertise in the travel industry.”
IBM Consulting senior vice president John Granger said: “We are proud to be Riyadh Air’s partner and help them bring this new era of the Kingdom’s aviation industry to life. A technology foundation built with an open, hybrid cloud approach and AI can help them achieve the flexibility and agility needed to support their goal of delivering an exceptional travel experience for their guests.”
