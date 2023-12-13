Many vehicle manufacturers have already adopted IoT-enabled connected car services that provide roadside and emergency assistance. Credit: Photon photo via Shutterstock.

Safety features have become a point of competition between many vehicle manufacturers with product safety goals incorporated into many original equipment manufacturers’ (OEMs) company core values and increased funding dedicated to the innovation and development of advanced safety features.

The IoT-enabled technologies can help OEMs stay competitive and improve road safety features across their vehicle fleets.

What is the Internet of Things (IoT)?

The Internet of Things (IoT) is an umbrella term used to describe the use of connected sensors and actuators to control and monitor the environment, the things that move within it, and the people that act within it. GlobalData forecasts that the global enterprise IoT market will be worth $1.2trn in 2027, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% between 2022 and 2027.

The automotive industry has been one the fastest adopters of IoT technologies due to IoT’s interoperability with other technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and robotics. IoT-enabled technologies can help reduce manufacturing and logistics costs, improve driver and road safety, and build smart vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I).

Smart cities integrate various physical devices connected to a network to optimize the efficiency of urban operations and services. Improvements in vehicle-to-infrastructure connectivity are crucial for smart cities. While smart cities can be achieved without IoT, vehicle-to-infrastructure connectivity is much better when supported by IoT systems.

How IoT can help with road safety

Many vehicle manufacturers have already adopted IoT-enabled connected car services that provide roadside and emergency assistance. However, vehicle safety can also be improved through advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology. Ford’s ADAS system, BlueCruise, uses an infrared camera that tracks head and eye movements to check whether the driver is looking at the road. If the driver glances away for more than five seconds, the system gives the driver a visual and audible warning. If the driver does not return their eyes to the road, the system soon begins to slow the car and contacts emergency services.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Smart Eye, a Swedish AI company, has gone even further and used IoT and AI to enhance road safety with the unveiling of its new driver monitoring system (DMS). The system deploys a remote, non-contact camera-based technology that uses infrared light to measure variations in light reflection from the skin to estimate the driver’s heart rate and micro-movements to detect subtle changes in breathing patterns and eye movements. An AI algorithm then analyses the physiological signals and feedback to the vehicle.

This new feature helps achieve a more comprehensive understanding of a driver’s health and safety. By continuously monitoring the driver’s physiological signals, the new feature will enable early detection of sudden illnesses or unresponsive behaviour while driving. Smart Eye’s technology is already used by automakers including Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo.

Limitations of IoT

Smart city infrastructure will help immensely improve road safety in urban areas. IoT sensors in urban infrastructure, from buildings to sidewalks, traffic lights, and even pedestrians, are crucial to building smart cities. These sensors will also require extremely low latency for real-time connectivity. While this technology is developing quickly with improvements