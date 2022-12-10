The global technology industry experienced a 13% rise in new job postings related to robotics in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 13% increase in the previous quarter and a 28% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 19% share of the global technology industry’s robotics-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, up 2% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive robotics-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 19%, emerged as the top robotics-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 2% quarter-on-quarter. Maintenance and Repair Workers, General came in second with a share of 5% in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 136% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent robotics roles include Miscellaneous Engineers with a 4% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 3% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 152% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Juniper Networks , Texas Instruments , Verizon Communications and Plexus . Together they accounted for a combined share of 152% of all robotics-related active jobs in the technology industry.

Juniper Networks posted 653 robotics-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Texas Instruments 381 jobs, Verizon Communications 344 jobs, and Plexus 316 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 55% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of robotics-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 55% followed by India (13%) and China (3%). The share represented by the US was 0.71% higher than the 55% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.