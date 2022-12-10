The global technology industry experienced a 13% rise in new job postings related to robotics in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 13% increase in the previous quarter and a 28% increase versus Q3 2021.
Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 19% share of the global technology industry’s robotics-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, up 2% over the prior quarter.
Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 19%, emerged as the top robotics-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 2% quarter-on-quarter. Maintenance and Repair Workers, General came in second with a share of 5% in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 136% over the previous quarter.
The other prominent robotics roles include Miscellaneous Engineers with a 4% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 3% share of new job postings.
The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Juniper Networks , Texas Instruments , Verizon Communications and Plexus . Together they accounted for a combined share of 152% of all robotics-related active jobs in the technology industry.
Juniper Networks posted 653 robotics-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Texas Instruments 381 jobs, Verizon Communications 344 jobs, and Plexus 316 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.
The largest share of robotics-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 55% followed by India (13%) and China (3%). The share represented by the US was 0.71% higher than the 55% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.