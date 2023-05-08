The global technology industry experienced a 20% drop in new job postings related to robotics in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Predictions 2023 – Thematic Intelligence report offers more insights into the impact of robotics and other key themes such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, and The Metaverse on the TMT industry. Buy the report here. This compares to a 20% decrease versus Q1 2022.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 38% share of the global technology industry’s robotics-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 20% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive robotics-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 38%, emerged as the top robotics-related job roles within the technology industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 20% quarter-on-quarter. Architecture and Engineering Occupations came in second with a share of 18% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 23% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent robotics roles include Management Occupations with a 14% share in Q1 2023, Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Occupations with a 7% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 26% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were Crown Castle, Texas Instruments, Accenture, Seiko Epson, and Nokia. Together they accounted for a combined share of 26% of all robotics-related new jobs in the technology industry.

Crown Castle posted 408 robotics-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Texas Instruments 370 jobs, Accenture 313 jobs, Seiko Epson 257 jobs, and Nokia 239 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by The US with a 55.08% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of robotics-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in The US with 55.08% followed by India (11.18%) and Germany (4.54%). The share represented by The US was three percentage points higher than the 52.01% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Predictions 2023 - Thematic Intelligence