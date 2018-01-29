Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Now 36, Roger Federer continues to defy his age.

Reaching 30 is usually marked as the point in which the career of a professional athlete begins to wind down.

Tennis Hall of Famer Pete Sampras didn’t make it past 30 and Bjorn Borg called time on his career aged 26. There has been talk in recent months of Andy Murray, now 30, ending his career due to a persistent hip injury.

Federer’s lack of Grand Slam titles between 2012 and 2017 suggested that he was on his way out too.

However, he bounced back in 2017, starting the season with an Australian Open victory and following it up with another Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

Last year was the tennis star’s most successful year, as he brought in $13m in earnings from prize money alone.

Despite his age, Federer has continued where he left off in 2018, claiming the first Grand Slam title of the year with victory at the Australian Open last weekend.

With another $3m in the bank, how much has Federer earned over the years and how much is he worth?

How much has Federer earned from Grand Slam victories?

Wimbledon – 2003 – $1m

Australian Open – 2004 – $915,000

Wimbledon – 2004 – $1.1m

US Open – 2004 – $1m

Wimbledon – 2005 – £630,000 ($890,000)

US Open – 2005 – $1.1m

Australian Open – 2006 – $920,000

Wimbledon – 2006 – $1.2m

US Open – 2006 – $1.2m

Australian Open – 2007 – $1m

Wimbledon – 2007 – $1.4m

US Open – 2007 – $1.4m

US Open – 2008 – $1.4m

French Open – 2009 – $1.48m

Wimbledon – 2009 – £850,000 ($1.2m)

Australian Open – 2010 – 2.2m AUD ($1.7m)

Wimbledon – 2012 – £1.15m ($1.6m)

Australian Open – 2017 – 3.7m AUD ($3m)

Wimbledon – 2017 – £2.2m ($3m)

Australian Open – 2018 – 4m AUD ($3.2m)

Total: $29.7m (some winnings are based on unconfirmed media reports — when figures can be verified they have been)

The four Grand Slam events offer the biggest prize pools. However, Federer’s earnings from the US Open, Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon make up just a small percentage of his total career earnings.

Take last season for example. His victories at Wimbledon and in Australia earned him a total of $6m in prize money. However, he made an additional $7m from good performances in less prestigious tournaments, such as the Shanghai Masters and Miami Open.

Factoring in these other tournaments, Forbes estimates that Federer has earned a total of $104m in prize money throughout his two-decade tennis career.

So what is Roger Federer’s net worth?

Federer has earned $8.3m on average each season through the sport. However, the vast majority of his wealth has been made through sponsorship and endorsement deals.

According to the sportsman’s official website, he includes an array of luxury and sports brands among his sponsors. His current partners include watchmaker Rolex, car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz and sportwear brand Nike. He is also sponsored by champagne producer Moet & Chandon, chocolatier Lindt and tennis racquet-maker Wilson.

2017 saw him add an official pasta partner to his growing list of sponsorship. The tennis star agreed a multi-million dollar deal to star in the adverts of Italian pasta company Barilla.

Aired throughout the Australian Open, the response to the advert hasn’t been too great. However, Federer will still pocket approximately $8m a year for the next five years from the deal.

According to Forbes, the Barilla deal pushed Federer’s sponsorship earnings above $50m a year. While the likes of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and basketballer LeBron James earn more from their respective sports, Federer’s endorsement earnings are the highest in the world.

In total, Federer is estimated to have made $625 million from prize money and sponsorships throughout his career.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates his current worth at $450m, or $453m following his Australian Open victory.