British finance software provider Sage has launched new integrated accountancy suites for small and mid-size businesses (SMBs) in the UK and Canada.
Sage is releasing two new suites, Sage for Accountants and Sage for Small Businesses.
Sage for Accountants is intended for use by SMBs’ accountants and bookkeepers to self-manage and streamline repetitive daily tasks for better time management.
Sage for Accountants can help save accountants time with its compliance service, which checks a company’s regulatory compliance automatically.
Chartered accountant at G W Dick & Co, Andrew Dick, stated that Sage had been at the forefront of his company’s accountancy practices.
“Sage for Accountants reaffirms and demonstrates Sage is all about making the process easier for accountants like us, meaning we can focus on spending more time with our customers,” he said.
Businesses using Sage for Small Businesses can access insights from the financial information processed by Sage’s suite to inform future decisions. Sage for Small Businesses can manage cashflows and employees.
During its launch, UK Sage customers will be the first to access the suites. Both will come with a range of subscription options including Essentials, Standard and Premium.
Dr Christian Sadler of SR Veterinary Group stated that Sage for Small Businesses had collectively made many tools available to help small businesses like his grow and helped communication between accountants and the business’ wider workforce.
“Having accounting, payroll and HR all in one package which is easily accessible from a single location has meant that we don’t have the complexity of learning different systems and makes our lives easier in the long term by ensuring that we are using the same products as our accountant,” Sadler stated.