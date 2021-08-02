Concept: Salesforce has rolled out a Rebate Management solution to assist companies in automating, scaling and leveraging AI-enhanced observations for their rebate programs. Companies selling through various distribution channels can use the solution that provides a modifiable data model to foster visibility and collaboration for sales teams and partners.

Nature of Disruption: Rebate Management detects cross-selling opportunities and demonstrates a scope of progress realized, along with account data within Salesforce’s customer relationship management (CRM) platform. The solution also offers channel partner visibility into incentive programs, facilitating the sales teams to share threshold achievement with partners. Furthermore, Rebate Management leverages analytics to automate and optimize incentive schemes, which enables companies to develop and analyze rebate programs while utilizing recommendations to accelerate upsells with offers. Companies also get a holistic perspective into their gross business performance comprising closed opportunities, run-rate business, sales agreements and channel incentives.

Outlook: Rebate management is the process of recording supplier agreements, tracking purchases and sales against those agreements, and managing accruals and rebate claims promptly. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent increase in online shopping are pushing supply chains to the breaking point as online sales have grown exponentially. Offering adequate rebates to various customers across all channels can become a nightmare. Also, implementing a streamlined process can be overwhelming without the right framework in place. By leveraging AI, Rebate Management can drive intelligent insights to offer the right incentive schemes for revenue growth.